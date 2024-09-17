What the papers say – September 17

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The sentencing of veteran BBC presenter Huw Edwards after he admitted to possessing indecent images of children leads Tuesday’s front pages.

The i, the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail all lead with the former broadcaster being handed a six-month suspended sentence after he accessed images of children as young as seven.

The Sun also splashes on Edwards’ sentencing, saying his “full depravity” had been laid bare in court.

The Daily Express reports the “lenient” sentence had “sparked fury”, while Metro says the BBC is “appalled” by the incident.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to accept gifts from a Labour donor, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Times leads on Labour’s claims flexible working rules make staff more productive.

In world news, the Financial Times reports the EU is gearing up to provide 40 billion euros (£33.7 billion) in new loans for Ukraine this year.

The Guardian says a suspect arrested in connection with a second attempt on former US president Donald Trump’s life has been charged with two gun-related offences.

Lastly, the Daily Star says Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has admitted to lying about immigrants eating household pets.