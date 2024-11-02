Teenage boy charged with attempted murder after girl, 13, stabbed near roadside
A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after a 13-year-old girl suffered multiple stab injuries in East Yorkshire.
The child was found with life-threatening injuries at the side of the A63 dual carriageway in Hessle, near Hull, at about 6.50am on Friday, Humberside Police said.
She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after sustaining stab wounds and lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, the force said.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Hull Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Six teenagers were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being found in a wooded area near the scene on Friday.
Police said that three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 15, had since been released on bail.
Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said on Saturday that those arrested in connection with the incident were known to the victim.