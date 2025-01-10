Met inspector dismissed without notice over racist and sexist message chat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of the Metropolitan Black Police Association has been dismissed for gross misconduct over a chat with a former officer in which racist, sexist and inappropriate messages were sent and received.

Inspector Charles Ehikioya, who was the full-time chairman of the MBPA, was in a WhatsApp chat with former officer Carlo Francisco, in which the messages were sent and received, a misconduct hearing at Palestra House in London found on Friday.

He also failed to report them, the panel found.

In more than 7,000 messages between 2017 and 2020, the officer was said to have sent and received jokes, pictures and videos, it was heard previously.

Inspector Ehikioya said the claims were fabricated or falsely attributed to him because of his race or position at the MBPA, the misconduct hearing previously heard.

He sent an image of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, with the comment “message from the other side, tell the Muslims there’s no 72 virgins left”, it was previously said.

There was also a series of “racist” messages about Chinese people, the hearing was told.

Jokes about sex with a girl with Down’s syndrome, and mockery of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s car crash, were also in the chatlog, as was a video in which there was a child with a naked bottom, James Berry, representing the Met, said previously.

On April 1 2019, Inspector Ehikioya told Mr Francisco to “stop sending or receiving these silly porns”, saying he could get into “trouble”, the hearing was previously told.

Inspector Ehikioya was found to have committed gross misconduct by a panel, led by Commander Jason Prins, after they found allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour, in respect of equality and diversity, discreditable conduct and challenging and reporting improper conduct, proven at a hearing on Friday.

Commander Prins said the panel “found that Inspector Ehikioya has engaged in racist, sexist, misogynistic and otherwise inappropriate behaviour”.

He added: “The panel finds to a large extent that the messages speak for themselves.”

He also said they found his defence of the allegations to be “fanciful” and “far-fetched”.

Commander Prins said: “The panel found that the messages sent by Inspector Ehikioya or received by him, which he failed to challenge or report, deeply damage public confidence in the police service.”

He concluded by saying the panel found the actions amounted to gross misconduct and were “so serious as to potentially justify dismissal”.

After a break for the panel to consider sanctions, Commander Prins said the “appropriate and proportionate sanction” was dismissal without notice.

Mr Francisco was in a separate group chat called “Secret Squirrel Shit” in which Inspector Ehikioya was the subject of racism from colleagues, in November 2016, including references to chains, wicker baskets and cotton-picking, the hearing was told earlier this week.

Nicholas Yeo, for the inspector, who was not in the group, said in his closing argument that the terms are “intrinsically linked” to slavery in the US in the 1800s.

He went on: “Pc Francisco may not have been motivated in a way, in terms of a strict motivation, but it is quite clear that he was part of a vile, racist group that wanted to do the officer (Inspector Ehikioya) great harm for no reason other than his race.”

In 2023, Mr Francisco was separately found to have committed gross misconduct over the messages shared in that group, along with seven others, including some which made fun of former glamour model Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey.

He was dismissed in July 2022 for “an unrelated matter” involving “discreditable conduct”, the Met said.

Mr Yeo previously said that Inspector Ehikioya is not a racist person and has dedicated his life to fighting racism and may have been targeted because of this.

Mr Berry said in his closing argument that the suggestion the messages were fabricated by Mr Francisco was “plainly nonsense” because of an absence of motive.

He previously told the hearing that after Inspector Ehikioya’s phone was seized by police on October 18 2021, there were more than 357,000 WhatsApp messages deleted in total, and the full interaction between him and Mr Francisco was “likely” among them.

In a statement after the hearing, Inspector Ehikioya said he will “explore every available option to challenge this dismissal” and called the decision a “personal attack”.

He said he “categorically” denies the allegations and is “dismayed” by the decision for him to be dismissed after “three decades of dedicated policing service”.

Inspector Ehikioya previously claimed he was racially harassed by two white colleagues when he was stopped while driving home from work.

He said he was pulled over in Croydon, south London, on May 23 2020.

No action was taken against him as a result of the stop and the Met said a review “found no evidence of misconduct”.