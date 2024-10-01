Man carrying bow and arrow in car arrested near Houses of Parliament

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A man has been arrested after he was found with a bow and arrow in his parked car near to the Houses of Parliament.

He was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon around 6.15am on September 25 in the vicinity of the Peers car park in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was further arrested for breaching legislation from the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act and for vehicle interference.

The man was sectioned under the mental health act and remains in the care of medical professionals, the force said.

He has been bailed pending further inquires until late December.

The House of Commons last met on September 12 and the Lords on September 13, with both houses in recess for the party conferences.