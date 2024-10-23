Lord Alli found to have committed four minor breaches in registering interests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Labour peer Lord Alli has been found to have committed four minor breaches in his register of interests.

A House of Lords commissioner for standards investigation recommended he write a letter of apology for the breaches.

“While I consider each individual breach of the Code to be minor, I have found there to be four breaches in total, and have therefore recommended that Lord Alli write a letter of apology to the Chair of the Conduct Committee, Baroness Manningham-Buller,” the report said.

I am writing to you today to offer my apology for my breach of conduct by not registering my interests correctly Lord Alli

Lord Alli correctly registered his trusteeship of The Charlie Parsons Foundation but should have also included his position as an unremunerated director of the foundation.

He was also found to have prematurely removed entries relating to his role in Silvergate BP Bidco Limited and to have been late in registering his interest as an unremunerated director of MAC (BVI) Limited.

Lord Alli wrote in a letter: “I am writing to you today to offer my apology for my breach of conduct by not registering my interests correctly.

“I will endeavour to keep to the Code of Conduct at all times to avoid such circumstances again.”