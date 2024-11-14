Two-thirds of private tenants worried about paying their rent – Big Issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two-thirds of people living in private rented accommodation are worried about paying their rent, research suggests.

The Big Issue magazine said its study revealed a “troubling picture” of housing vulnerability.

The poll of 2,000 adults showed that one in two felt an increased risk of homelessness compared with last year.

Alongside the research, the Big Issue launched a new film, The 12 Days of Homelessness, highlighting the leading causes of homelessness across the UK.

No two people that have been homeless are on the street for the same reason Susan Alderman, Big Issue vendor

Those surveyed said issues putting them at risk of homelessness included a loss of income or employment, mental or physical health problems and rising living costs.

The Big Issue said many of its vendors believed that the end of private tenancies, rising living costs and the loss of income or employment were top factors likely to force them into homelessness.

Most vendors report feeling more at risk of homelessness now than when the cost-of-living crisis began in 2019, said the report.

This year’s Big Issue Christmas advert aims to raise awareness of the diverse and complex reasons someone may find themselves homeless, and the many ways the magazine helps its vendors overcome these barriers.

Big Issue ambassador Daniel Mays, who provided the voiceover for the film, said: “The Big Issue exists to help people living in extreme poverty rebuild their lives – not just at Christmas, but every day.

“Selling the Big Issue gives people in the most challenging situations a way to earn, learn and thrive, plus access to the basic services they so vitally need.”

Susan Alderman, a Big Issue vendor who sells the magazine in London, said: “No two people that have been homeless are on the street for the same reason. Money could be one reason, another reason could be domestic violence.

“If you haven’t got a proper job, for example, that that can push some people over the edge where they get in debt. They might have an alcohol problem or drug problem. A lot of people have got mental health issues which need addressing – it can be anything.

“With the right sort of help, help like the Big Issue provides, anyone can get on the right track to bettering themselves.”

Lord John Bird, founder of the Big Issue and a crossbench peer, added: “With the cost-of-living crisis still biting and the country experiencing record levels of homelessness, many people – including our vendors – face a difficult winter.”

“The Big Issue enables people to earn an income and find work, and to access basic services such as housing in order to rebuild their lives.”