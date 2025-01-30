New criminal offences to disrupt people smugglers set out in border Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People selling and handling boat parts suspected of being used in migrant Channel crossings could face up to 14 years in prison under new laws trying to crack down on people smugglers.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has also outlined plans to make endangering another life during a sea crossing to the UK a new offence carrying a five-year jail term under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill introduced to Parliament on Thursday.

Home Office sources said in the last few months there have been instances of “floating crime scenes” where people have acted in such a reckless way people died on board in crushes and drownings.

This Bill will equip our law enforcement agencies with the powers they need to stop these vile criminals, disrupting their supply chains and bringing more of those who profit from human misery to justice Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

It comes as part of a raft of new offences and counter-terror powers aimed at helping to stop the smuggling of migrants across the Channel.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously vowed to treat people smugglers as “terrorists” in a bid to curb Channel crossings, but ministers stopped short of setting a target on reducing the number of arrivals via the smuggler route.

So far this year more than 1,000 migrants have made the journey to the UK across the English Channel.

A total of 36,816 people were recorded arriving last year, according to Home Office figures.

The Government is expected to seek to bring the measures into force as soon as possible once the legislation is approved by MPs and Lords, believed to be this year.

Officials believe powers handed to police and other agencies, including to seize and search electronic devices before an arrest if they suspect they contain information about organised immigration crime, will allow them to take more action before crossings happen.

Under the plans, collecting information for smuggling gangs to use for crossings – such as departure points, dates and times – will also be criminalised.

The Safety of Rwanda Act will also be repealed alongside parts of the Illegal Immigration Act.

This Bill was a chance to make the change that’s desperately needed in our asylum system: to tackle the backlog; to let people work while they await their asylum decision; to save lives by creating safe ways to seek asylum Louise Calvey, Asylum Matters

Ms Cooper said: “This Bill will equip our law enforcement agencies with the powers they need to stop these vile criminals, disrupting their supply chains and bringing more of those who profit from human misery to justice.

“These new counter-terror style powers, including making it easier to seize mobile phones at the border, along with statutory powers for our new Border Security Command to focus activity across law enforcement agencies and Border Force will turbocharge efforts to smash the gangs.”

The new law is expected to make up part of the Government’s approach to tackling the complex issue, while also focusing on international cooperation and continuing removal of migrants without valid asylum claims from the country.

Reacting to the bill, Natasha Tsangarides from refugee charity Freedom From Torture said it “will do nothing” to address the root causes of forced displacement and instead make methods refugees use to escape war and persecution “more dangerous”.

Home Office sources added while safe routes need to be working effectively, it cannot be the only answer or an alternative to stopping smuggling gangs.

Asylum Matters executive director Louise Calvey said the Bill was repeating past mistakes, adding: “This Bill was a chance to make the change that’s desperately needed in our asylum system: to tackle the backlog; to let people work while they await their asylum decision; to save lives by creating safe ways to seek asylum.”