Migrant Channel crossings top 1,000 for year so far
The latest arrivals mark a new record since the crisis began in 2018.
More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year, hitting a new record.
Home Office figures show 129 people made the journey in two boats on Tuesday, taking the provisional total for 2025 to date to 1,019.
It means it has taken 21 days since the start of the year for crossings to top 1,000 – the quickest time on record that the milestone has been reached for any calendar year.
In 2022 – a record year for crossings – the number of people arriving in the UK after making the journey did not reach 1,000 until January 23, PA news agency analysis of Government data since the crisis began in 2018 shows.
And in 2024 the total reached 1,000 on January 28.
This time last year 621 people had arrived in the UK after making the journey compared with 280 in 2023 and 963 in 2022.
Crossings continued on Wednesday, with people wearing life jackets pictured being brought ashore from a Border Force boat in Dover, Kent.