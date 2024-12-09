Home Office pauses decisions on Syrian asylum claims after Assad’s fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime.

Millions of Syrians fled the country after the outbreak of civil war and the Assad regime’s brutal crackdown on opponents.

Thousands of Syrians have been granted asylum in the UK, but the Home Office said decisions on applications would now be paused while events unfold in Damascus.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We know the situation in Syria is moving extremely fast after the fall of the Assad regime. We have seen some people returning to Syria. We also have a very fast-moving situation that we need to closely monitor.

“And that is why like Germany, like France and like other countries, we have paused asylum decisions on cases from Syria while the Home Office reviews and monitors the current situation.”

A Home Office spokesman said it would keep “all country guidance relating to asylum claims under constant review so we can respond to emerging issues.”

The UK followed countries including Germany, Austria and Sweden in suspending decisions on Syrian cases.

Syrians generated the fifth largest amount of asylum claims in the year ending September 2024, Home Office statistics showed – behind Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh.

Some 99% of claims were granted at initial decision.

Assad’s demise brings no guarantee of peace. This is a moment of danger as well as opportunity for Syrians and for the region David Lammy, Foreign Secretary

According to Home Office figures, 5,548 Syrians applied for asylum in the year to September 2024. Some 4,069 were granted protection or another form of leave to remain in the UK in the same 12-month period.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy appeared unaware of the Government’s decision as he addressed MPs on Monday, saying he had not considered calls to suspend claims.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said Mr Lammy referred to the “many displaced Syrians looking to return to Syria”, adding: “Will the Government be providing assistance to those Syrians in this country who do wish to return their homeland? And will the Government look to follow the example of European nations, like Germany, who have suspended asylum applications?”

Mr Lammy replied in the Commons: “I have to say that that has not been put to me in the last few hours. The issue that’s been put to me is the humanitarian need in country, the humanitarian support for neighbours.”

Elsewhere, he said the situation could see a “flow” of people using “dangerous illegal migration routes” to Europe and the UK.

“Assad’s demise brings no guarantee of peace. This is a moment of danger as well as opportunity for Syrians and for the region,” Mr Lammy said.

“The humanitarian situation in Syria is dire, with almost 17 million people in need. Millions are refugees, largely still in neighbouring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

“Seeing so many start to return to Syria is a positive sign for their hopes for a better future now that Assad is gone, but a lot depends on what happens now, this flow into Syria could quickly become a flow back out and potentially increase the numbers using dangerous illegal migration routes to continental Europe and the United Kingdom.”