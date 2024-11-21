Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King’s coronation cost £72 million, government accounts show

The figure included £21.7 million for policing the events around the coronation of the King and Queen.

David Hughes
Thursday 21 November 2024 14:41 EST
The King seated in St Edward’s Chair, also known as the Coronation Chair, wearing St Edward’s Crown and holding The Sovereign’s Sceptre with the Dove (in his left hand) and The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross (in his right hand) (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King seated in St Edward’s Chair, also known as the Coronation Chair, wearing St Edward’s Crown and holding The Sovereign’s Sceptre with the Dove (in his left hand) and The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross (in his right hand) (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The King’s coronation cost taxpayers £72 million, official accounts have revealed.

The figures included £50.3 million of Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) costs and £21.7 million for the Home Office for policing the “once-in-a-generation” event in May 2023.

Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from around the world.

A star-studded concert at Windsor Castle took place the following night.

The DCMS annual report and accounts said the department “successfully delivered on the central weekend of His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation, enjoyed by many millions both in the UK and across the globe”.

DCMS was the lead government department working with the royal household on the coronation, which it described as a “once-in-a-generation moment which provided an occasion for the entire country to come together in celebration, and offered a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in