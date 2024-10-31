Channel crossings: 564 migrants arrive in UK as man dies attempting journey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

More than 500 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on the day a man died trying to make the journey.

According to the Home Office, 564 people arrived in 12 boats on Wednesday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 30,431.

The latest arrivals mean the total for 2024 to date is up 14% on the figure recorded this time last year (26,605) but down 24% on 2022 (39,883).

A man, believed to be a father, was declared dead when he was brought ashore in the rescue.

It was the 10th death this month and means the number of people who have died while trying to cross the Channel this year now stands at 50, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has recorded eight other migrant deaths believed to be linked to attempts to cross the Channel this year, including people found dead on French roads or canals near the coast.

Three more bodies were reportedly found on a French beach on Wednesday.

Channel crossings continued on Thursday, with pictures showing groups of people wearing life jackets arriving in Dover, Kent, on a Border Force boat.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government “inherited a migration system in chaos” and efforts to curb Channel crossings were a “work in progress” which was going to take time.

Asked by reporters when the number of arrivals will fall, he said: “I’m not going to put arbitrary forecasts on it.

“You’ve seen what happens, and the impact on public trust, when previous governments made commitments that it can’t meet.”