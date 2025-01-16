Nearly 100 migrants rescued as more than 600 people cross Channel this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 100 migrants were rescued in the English Channel as more than 600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year.

The French coastguard was called to help 99 people overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday after reports of multiple migrant boats leaving off the coast of Pas-de-Calais.

Some 58 people on board one boat first discovered in the area of La Huchette beach, between Gravelines and Calais, were taken back to Boulogne-sur-Mer.

This Government must urgently rethink its approach to people crossing the Channel, starting with opening safe routes for people to come here with a refugee visa Wanda Wyporska, Safe Passage International

Another 41 people were rescued off the coast of Malo-les-Bains and taken back to land, while others on the dingy continued their journey, the coastguard said.

According to provisional Home Office figures, 215 people in four boats arrived in the UK on Wednesday, taking the total for the year so far to 603 people.

The data comes as crossings continued on Thursday, and comes just days after the Government confirmed the first death of the year of a migrant trying to reach the UK from the French coast on Saturday.

Wanda Wyporska, chief executive at refugee charity Safe Passage International said: “We’re into yet another year where people fleeing war and persecution have no choice but a dangerous journey to reach protection in the UK.

“This Government must urgently rethink its approach to people crossing the Channel, starting with opening safe routes for people to come here with a refugee visa.”

A Home Office spokesperson said they will “stop at nothing” to dismantle business models of people-smuggling gangs and bring them to justice.

A total of 36,816 people made the journey in 2024, a jump of 25% from the 29,437 who arrived in 2023, but a drop of 20% on the record 45,774 arrivals in 2022, according to Home Office data.