Man who tried to smuggle migrants crammed in motorhome seat compartments jailed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A man who attempted to smuggle migrants, including a five-year-old child, into the UK by “cramming” them inside the seating compartments of a motorhome has been jailed.

Joshua Bynoe, 29, of Corbett Road, London, concealed the five Afghan nationals inside “claustrophobic” storage benches when the vehicle was in France and bound for the UK, the Home Office said.

Canterbury Crown Court heard Bynoe had links to a criminal smuggling gang and was arrested by Border Force officials and Kent Police following a search of a motorhome he was driving in Coquelles on January 24 2019.

On Friday, Bynoe was sentenced to three years in prison for assisting unlawful immigration after being found guilty at an earlier hearing, the Home Office said.

Steve Blackwell, head of south east region criminal & financial investigations at the Home Office, said: “Today’s sentencing shows that perpetrators of immigration crimes will be dealt with and prosecuted regardless of where they are located.

“Bynoe recklessly put the lives of five people, including a child, in danger by cramming them into a vehicle for hours.

“His only concern was making money, working with a smuggling gang with no thought for the vulnerable people they were exploiting.

“He was stopped in his tracks and will now face justice for his criminal actions.

“I’d like to thank my investigation team, particularly the OIC, Stacey Crockford, for their hard work on this case. We will continue to pursue people smugglers who try to undermine our border security and put lives at risk for profit.”