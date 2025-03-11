Water aerobics, Zumba and yoga help trim waistlines, researchers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regular exercise in the water – such as aqua Zumba, yoga or aerobics – trims waistlines, research suggests.

Experts found sticking to a water-based exercise plan for around 12 weeks or more helped reduce waistlines and aided weight loss, particularly among the over-45s and women.

Researchers found aqua aerobics, aqua Zumba, aqua yoga or just jogging in water was effective at reducing overall weight by an average of around 3kg and trimming waist circumference by 3cm in obese or overweight people.

A total of 10 studies including 286 obese or overweight people were included in the research, published in the journal BMJ Open.

The findings showed that water-based exercise “significantly reduced” body weight and waist circumference in women while keeping it up longer-term was effective as well.

The researchers said more research was needed on men, who were not studied in large enough numbers to draw conclusions.

More work is also needed on the impact of water exercise on body mass index, lean mass, fat mass, waist to hip ratio and hip circumference.

The team said: “The buoyant effect of water helps reduce joint injuries commonly associated with exercise in overweight and obese individuals.”

They added: “Aerobic exercise in water is beneficial for middle-aged and elderly people, improving body composition while easing the joint loads associated with land-based exercise.”

Exercise frequency varied in the study but was at least twice a week, with some studies involving people in the water three times a week.

Kenny Butler, health and wellbeing lead for the trade body ukactive, which represents gyms and leisure centres among others, said: “Getting our nation more active is crucial to help reduce rates of obesity, which now affects one in every four adults in the UK and costs the NHS £6.5bn a year.

“This study shows that pool exercises are particularly helpful for those living with obesity or joint injuries, and especially among women and older adults, where health inequalities are prevalent.

“Swimming pools in our leisure centres and gyms are safe, accessible places that are often closer to home than the hospital.

“These spaces provide an essential health service with plenty of effective options to choose from, including water aerobics, Zumba, yoga or jogging.”

He said encouraging people to exercise could “help reduce the demand on the NHS by keeping people off waiting lists”.