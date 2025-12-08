The UK areas where it takes just two weeks to sell a home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average time it takes for a property to sell in the UK has increased by three days this year compared to 2024, new data from Zoopla reveals.

On average, homes were listed and sold subject to contract within 38 days in 2025, up from 35 days the previous year.

The property website noted that January remained its busiest month for visitors, aligning with the traditional "Boxing Day bounce" as prospective buyers begin their search for a new home.

Across the UK, Scottish locations dominated the fastest-selling markets, with properties in Falkirk, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, and East Ayrshire taking just 13 days to sell.

In England and Wales, Sunderland, Bedford, Knowsley, and Carlisle led the way, with an average selling time of 23 days.

Interestingly, "garage" emerged as the most searched keyword on Zoopla's website, displacing "freehold" which had held the top spot for the past two years.

Zoopla said it expects to see a boost in housing market momentum heading into 2026 and a steady year ahead in terms of sales.

Mortgage lending is expected to stay competitive, the website added.

The news comes as speculation around property taxes ahead of the Budget contributed to a fall in home buyer demand and sales agreed in recent weeks.

Zoopla said house prices had recorded an annual fall in London and southern England for the first time in 18 months.

House prices have continued to increase in more affordable areas, the website said.

Zoopla said rumours of taxes, possibly on homes valued at more than £500,000, in the run-up to the Budget, created uncertainty across the housing market. It recorded a 12 per cent fall in buyer demand and fewer sales agreed in the four weeks to 23 November, compared with last year.

But the website said that measures directly impacting the housing market had proved less significant than many homeowners had feared.