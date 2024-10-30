Halloween clown attacked with needle at ‘ultimate scare-fest’ event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Halloween clown was taken to hospital after being attacked with a needle at a “scare-fest” event.

Attendees told local media that they were left waiting in the dark for hours following the alleged attack, as police scoured the ‘Ffear Fforest’ event in Betws-y-Coed, North Wales.

The company behind the event, Zip World, told the BBC that a staff member came into contact with a “potentially dangerous medical device” on Monday night, with North Wales Police now confirming the victim sustained a needlestick injury.

A Zip World spokesperson added that a member of staff, who was dressed as a clown, was taken to hospital following the assault but has since been discharged.

“The member of staff was dressed in fancy dress as a clown and part of Zip World’s entertainment team. They were discharged from hospital [on Monday] night,” Zip World said.

The event, which is described as “north Wales’ ultimate scare fest,” was closed while authorities investigated but has now reopened. Extra security measures have since been added at the site, a spokesperson said.

North Wales Police said that they had been called to the report of an assault and that enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of an assault at Zip World on the evening of Monday 28th October 2024. Enquiries are ongoing and there is no risk to the wider public.”

One woman who was at the event told the BBC she was waiting in the dark for two hours as police searched every vehicle on Monday night. She said: “There were a lot of people asking questions and a lot of crying.

“The music was turned off and we were told to go back to our cars. We waited in the car park for more than two hours while police searched every vehicle.

“No one was allowed to leave, people were getting frustrated and there was a lot of beeping. There were teenagers standing around waiting for their parents to pick them up, they were cold and shivering.”

The Independent has contacted Zip World for comment.