Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Funeral service takes place for Co Donegal drowning victim

Schoolchildren formed a guard of honour outside St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana ahead of the service for Emmanuel Familola, 16.

Rebecca Black
Saturday 17 May 2025 05:21 EDT
A schoolgirl forms part of a guard of honour outside St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana ahead of the funeral of teenager Emmanuel Familola (Rebecca Black/PA)
A schoolgirl forms part of a guard of honour outside St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana ahead of the funeral of teenager Emmanuel Familola (Rebecca Black/PA)

A funeral service is under way for a teenager who drowned in Co Donegal.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, originally from Nigeria, and Matt Sibanda, 18, originally from Zimbabwe, both died in the incident last weekend.

They had been playing football on Saturday when they went into the sea after a ball and got into difficulty.

Matt’s body was recovered from Lough Swilly on Saturday evening while Emmanuel was rescued and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, but died in the early hours of Sunday.

A vigil was held in their memory in Buncrana on Sunday evening and another vigil was held on Monday evening in Londonderry.

Both teenagers had been living with their families in separate international protection centres in Buncrana.

Schoolchildren from the Co Donegal town formed a guard of honour at St Mary’s Oratory in the town on Saturday morning ahead of the funeral service for Emmanuel.

Speaking ahead of the service, Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley said it was a profoundly sad day.

“This day last week, life changed for so many people unspeakably in just a few moments when tragedy struck again at Lough Swilly,” he said.

“Emmanuel was able way beyond his years because of all that he had experienced.

“He didn’t allow the harsh things that he had seen to shape him, instead he saw those as opportunities to enable him and others to move on and to move up in the world.”

The funeral mass for Matt will be held next week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in