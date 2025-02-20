Watch live: UK defence secretary John Healey holds press conference after Trump’s Zelensky row
Watch live as UK defence secretary John Healey holds a press conference on Thursday (20 February) following Donald Trump’s false claims labelling Volodymy Zelensky a “dictator”.
Mr Healey will address the nation after meeting his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik. Mr Healey has been meeting with the Norwegian defence minister to discuss the continent’s security, including Ukraine.
The meeting comes after the US president had wrongly suggested that Ukraine started the current conflict in Russia, as well as falsely claiming Mr Zelenskyy had an approval rating of 4 per cent.
In response, the Ukrainian leader said Mr Trump was living in a “disinformation space”.
Mr Zelensky was elected as president of Ukraine in May 2019. While elections were previously scheduled to go ahead in 2024, they were not held as a result of martial law being in place.
The UK held no general election between 1935 and 1945, with the outbreak of war in 1939 causing the election due by the following year to be postponed.
