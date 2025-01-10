Zebra dies after ‘incident’ with rhino at Colchester Zoo
The attraction said these types of incidents are ‘extremely rare’
A zebra has died at a zoo in Essex following an incident with a rhino, a spokesperson for the attraction has said.
In a post on social media, Colchester Zoo said the incident took place at about 2pm at the mixed species African habitat between the rhino and a male zebra.
“At this time we are directing our resources to make sure the rest of the animals in the habitat are settled,” they said.
“These sorts of incidents are extremely rare and we will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days.
“We are devastated by this loss and thank you for your understanding and support at this time.”
After first opening in 1963, Colchester Zoo’s website says it first welcomed rhinos in 1972, with the Kingdom of the Wild mixed species habitat completed in 2001.
Its website says: “This habitat is one of the few areas where you can see a range of different animals interacting as they would do out in the wild.
“You will have the chance to see reticulated giraffes, maneless zebra, white rhino, ostrich, crowned crane and greater kudu enjoying their savannah environment.
In 2023, the zoo celebrated its 60th anniversary and announced that it plans to become a charitable trust known as Colchester Zoological Society in 2025.
