Mandatory sex education for 18-year-olds could be lifesaving, MP says

Sex education for 17 and 18-year-olds could help young people identify abusive partners and be “lifesaving”, an MP has said.

Secondary school pupils receive relationships, sex and health education, but Zarah Sultana told the Commons that without the same provision in sixth forms and further education colleges, there is a “dangerous gap” which could be filled with “harmful voices”.

The independent MP for Coventry South proposed an amendment to the Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which if agreed to would make sex education mandatory for young people who receive post-16 education.

“This is precisely the age when young people are beginning to explore intimate relationships, a time when they need guidance on recognising coercive control, domestic abuse and harmful behaviours,” Ms Sultana told the Commons.

“And we all know the tragic consequences of ignoring this gap.”

The MP said the murder last year of Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, “remind us that toxic narratives can take root when young people are unable to access reliable, positive education about healthy relationships and respect”.

They were killed by Louise’s ex-partner Kyle Clifford, 26, who was sentenced to life in prison with a whole-life order.

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Bennathan said earlier this month that Clifford “holds women in utter contempt”.

Ms Sultana also said “everyone should watch” Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham.

The Netflix drama “highlights how a lack of proper education on relationships and self-worth can leave young people susceptible to dangerous and controlling behaviour”, she said.

The MP added: “We cannot allow harmful voices to fill the vacuum that education should occupy.

“Education isn’t just important it is lifesaving.

“Providing young people with clear lessons on consent, coercive control and domestic abuse would give them the tools to be able to identify harmful behaviour and seek help when they need it.

“Without this, we are leaving young people across the country vulnerable to manipulation, abuse and harm.”

Ms Sultana said her proposal would promote “prevention and protection”, give young people “tools to identify unhealthy relationships” and create an understanding of who can help them navigate unhealthy relationships.