Zack Polanski suggests it would be wrong for him to stand in by-election

Zack Polanski said he is not standing for the Green Party in a forthcoming Greater Manchester by-election because his party believes in “nurturing local talent”.

The Green Party leader, who was born and brought up in Salford, Greater Manchester, suggested it would be wrong for him to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election as he has lived in London for “about 20 years”.

However, he insisted he will “absolutely be going for” a parliamentary seat in London when one comes up.

Mr Polanski was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme why he is not standing in the by-election.

“I live in London,” Mr Polanski replied.

“I’m a Mancunian. I’ve been in London for about 20 years, and the Green Party really believes in nurturing local talent and really lifting up someone from the community.

“When a seat comes up in London, I’ll absolutely be going for it.”

Mr Polanski had said there were “just days to stop Reform” as he unveiled councillor Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber, as the Green candidate for the Greater Manchester constituency on Friday.

Labour announced on Saturday its candidate in the by-election is Angeliki Stogia, a Manchester city councillor for Whalley Range.

Reform’s candidate is GB News presenter and former academic Matt Goodwin, and the Liberal Democrats’ choice is Jackie Pearcey, a prominent local campaigner.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne, who cited health reasons for his decision.

At the general election, Labour won the seat in Greater Manchester with more than half the vote, 18,555, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK coming second on 5,142 votes, narrowly beating the Greens at 4,810.

But changes in public opinion since 2024, including the low popularity nationally of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, could lead to a different decision by voters at the ballot box.