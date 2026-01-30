Greens unveil Gorton and Denton candidate with ‘stop Reform’ message
Councillor Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber, was announced as the Green candidate.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said there were “just days to stop Reform” as he unveiled his candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.
Labour won the seat in Greater Manchester with more than half the vote – 18,555 – in 2024, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK coming second on 5,142 votes, narrowly beating the Greens at 4,810.
With polls suggesting support for Sir Keir Starmer’s party is crumbling, the Greens have sought to pitch themselves as the main option for voters wanting to stop Reform as leader Mr Polanski seeks to supplant Labour.
Mr Farage joined the Reform candidate, GB News presenter and former academic Matt Goodwin, in Denton for a walkabout on Friday morning.
Mr Polanski visited the seat as councillor Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber, was announced as the Green candidate.
The Green leader said: “Hannah Spencer will be a brilliant MP for the people of Gorton and Denton.
“I’m a Mancunian and know when someone genuinely wants to roll up their sleeves and work for the community. Hannah is that person.
“We have just days to stop Reform and make hope normal again.”
Ms Spencer said: “This is a crucial by-election. The choice is clear – Green v Reform. Hope v hate.
“Only the Green Party can stop Reform in this by-election.”
