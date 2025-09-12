Yvette Cooper announces new sanctions on Russia as she visits Kyiv

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has announced a raft of sanctions on Russia as the Foreign Secretary visited Kyiv for the first overseas visit in her new role.

The 100 fresh sanctions, announced on Friday, target Moscow’s military and energy sectors, the Foreign Office said.

Ms Cooper arrived in Kyiv on Friday morning, where she was met by Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha at a railway station in the city.

The trip, which comes after Russian drones violating Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine were shot down by Poland and Nato this week, is intended to signal the UK’s steadfast support for the war-torn nation.

Announcing the new sanctions, Ms Cooper said: “The UK will not stand idly by as (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into Nato airspace.

“International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows, which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war, is vital.

“These sanctions form the next stage in the UK’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure, alongside our security support and our work alongside the Coalition of the Willing for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Among the companies sanctioned are firms which supply Russia with equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons.

The sanctions also target 70 ships involved in Mr Putin’s “shadow fleet” operation, responsible for illicitly carrying cargo since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said Mr Putin obstructed US peace efforts by launching the largest air attack of the war against Ukraine in the last fortnight, with more than 800 missiles and drones fired at the country in a single night.

On Sunday, Moscow carried out its largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began, an assault that hit a key government building in Kyiv for the first time.

Ms Cooper will visit the damaged building, known as the cabinet of ministers, as well as residential buildings destroyed by Russia’s attacks, the Foreign Office said.