Irish deputy premier meets with Michaela McAreavey family ahead of anniversary

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will be raising the case of murdered Co Tyrone teacher Michaela McAreavey with Mauritian authorities ahead of the 15th anniversary of her death.

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris said he would also ask UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to support the family’s quest for “truth and justice”.

Mrs McAreavey was strangled in her hotel room while on honeymoon in Mauritius on January 10 2011.

The 27-year-old teacher, the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of her murder.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Harris said he had met with Mrs McAreavey’s widower John, brother Mark, sister-in-law Claire, and Barra McGrory KC SC, who carried out an analysis of the case for the Northern Ireland Executive.

Mr Harris said he reiterated his department’s support and commitment in “taking all appropriate steps to assist in their fight for justice”.

“To this end, I have directed my officials to immediately engage with the Mauritian authorities and to reiterate the offer of technical assistance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to the Mauritian authorities to assist in their investigations as the Irish government has primary consular responsibility for this case.

“This has been agreed with colleagues in Northern Ireland.

“Furthermore, I will speak with the Mauritian Foreign Minister in the coming weeks and I also intend to raise the case with the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, in the very near future, and ask that the British Government join us in supporting the family in every way possible in seeking truth and justice.

“As we approach the 15th anniversary of Michaela’s death, it is vital that we explore every single avenue available to us.”