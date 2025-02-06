Home Secretary to chair smartphone theft summit after Met Police clampdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will chair a summit on smartphone theft after the Metropolitan Police seized more than 1,000 stolen devices in one week.

The force targeted those involved in stealing, handling and supplying stolen phones in a week of “co-ordinated activity” across London.

It said 230 people had been arrested in the clampdown on the “£50 million-a-year trade in stolen phones”.

Hotspots include the West End and Westminster, and police had already increased patrols and “plain-clothed operations” in those areas.

Speaking ahead of the summit on Thursday, Ms Cooper told LBC it was “totally unacceptable” for people to feel unsafe on the streets over their phones and that she was looking at stronger powers for police to tackle the thefts.

“It’s about hot spot policing and targeting and being ready to take swift action. It’s about speeding up the warrants.

“That’s one of the things we will be discussing at the summit today, is what more powers they (police) might need, what more action might be taken, because we’ve got to make sure that this really damaging organised crime can be tackled.”

She also said a strong partnership between police and tech companies was needed to do it.

During Thursday’s summit with Ms Cooper, Met Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens will raise improving security on phones to prevent stolen devices from being easily resold, the force said.

Officers also want to work with industry members to prevent stolen handsets from re-connecting to cloud services, and to make a device’s international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number viewable on its lockscreen.

Network providers can use the unique 15-digit IMEI to block the device if it is stolen.

Commander Owain Richards, leading the Met’s response to phone thefts, said: “We are seeing phone thefts on an industrial scale, fuelled by criminals making millions by being able to easily sell on stolen devices either here or abroad.”

Phone-tracking data and intelligence is being used to trace people using stolen devices.

Last year four members of a gang were sentenced to “a combined 18 years” after handling more than 5,000 stolen phones, the force said.

They were tracked down after multiple victims reported phone theft in the same location, it added.

Mr Richards said “we need help from partners and industry to do more” and the force is “calling on tech companies to make stolen phones unusable”.

Kaya Comer-Schwartz, London’s deputy mayor for policing and crime, said “personal robbery” has fallen by 13% in the capital compared to the same period last year.

She added: “But there is more to do. As the criminal demand for high-value mobile phones continues to grow globally, the Mayor and I are clear that companies must go further and faster to make it harder for stolen phones to be sold on, repurposed and reused illegally.

“We’ll continue to work with leading mobile phone companies, the Home Secretary and Met leaders to find innovative solutions to end the scourge of mobile phone crime.”