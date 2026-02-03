World has failed Sudan sexual violence survivors, Yvette Cooper says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is putting £20 million towards helping survivors of sexual violence in the Sudan conflict, as Yvette Cooper said the international community “has failed” the war-torn nation’s women.

The Foreign Secretary criticised the global failure to protect Sudan’s women and girls in what she described as “a war waged on women’s bodies” with “brutal attacks, sexual torture, public rape used as weapons in conflict”.

Alongside actress and War Child ambassador Carey Mulligan, Ms Cooper met women fleeing the conflict as she visited Adre, a town in eastern Chad on the border with Sudan, on Tuesday.

Some of the millions of people displaced by the ongoing civil war in Sudan, in which the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is battling the army for control, have sought refuge in Chad.

The new UK funding will improve frontline services for sexual violence survivors and help them access medical and psychological support, according to the Foreign Office.

It will also support communities in tackling the stigma surrounding victims and children born of rape, and in taking long-term measures to prevent violence against women and girls.

Ms Cooper said: “The world must not look away. The international community has failed the women of Sudan. The stories of brutal attacks, sexual torture, public rape used as weapons in conflict against fleeing women and children are truly horrendous. This is a war waged on women’s bodies. Yet too often these stories are not heard, and the world turns its back.

“These criminal attacks on Sudan’s women are part of the biggest humanitarian crisis of the 21st century and we urgently need concerted international action in pursuit of a ceasefire and peace.

“Sudan’s conflict impacts on security and migration not just in the region but much more widely too – that’s why this crisis affects us all. The UK will be relentless in keeping the international spotlight on the horrors taking place in Sudan.”

Ms Cooper is on her first visit to Africa as Foreign Secretary.

Helen Pattinson, chief executive of the charity War Child UK, said: “This £20 million commitment is a vital step in ensuring that lifesaving support reaches thousands of women and children who have survived sexual violence in Sudan.

“Through our growing presence on the ground, we are all too aware of the horrific crimes being committed at scale, which is why protecting children remains our foremost priority.

“Protection services must urgently be scaled up and, crucially, matched by sustained diplomatic action to bring this appalling conflict to an end.”