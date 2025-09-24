Channel 4 becomes first public sector broadcaster to launch channels on Freely

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channel 4 has become the first public sector broadcaster (PSB) to launch new channels on the streaming service Freely.

Freely, which is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, gives households access to free-to-air channels via the internet, alongside on-demand content, without the need for an aerial or satellite dish.

On Wednesday, the network launched three distinct streaming channels to the service, titled 4Reality, 4Homes and 4Life, which will offer curated programming across reality, lifestyle and entertainment.

4Reality will be home to the networks’ real-life drama series such as Married At First Sight, Naked Attraction and First Dates while 4Homes will showcase Channel 4’s best home and design shows including A Place In The Sun, Location, Location, Location and Grand Designs.

M4Life will range from travel to food to animals, with series such as Travel Man and The Dog House.

Grace Boswood, director of technology and distribution at Channel 4, said: “We’re proud to lead the way among Britain’s broadcasters by enhancing Freely’s offering.

“The launch of our new streamed channels further accelerates our transformation into the streaming age as the world’s first public service streamer.

“It also continues our record of digital distribution firsts to benefit advertisers and viewers.”

The streaming proposition has been launched by Everyone TV, which is owned and supported by the UK’s leading public service broadcasters.

It offers more than 50 live channels over Wi-Fi, alongside more on-demand shows than any streaming service in the UK, with more channels expected to join the line-up as the platform continues to grow.

Jonathan Thompson, chief executive at Everyone TV, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing audiences even more high-quality streamed content, in partnership with Channel 4.

“Freely already offers more shows than any major streaming service in the UK, without the expensive monthly subscription, and for the first time will now offer exclusive channels with entertaining shows from across the Channel 4 portfolio on 4Reality, 4Homes and 4Life – three fantastic channels you won’t find anywhere else.”

Broadcasters including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 wrote to the Government last week asking for protection from online platforms which are “driven by profit, not purpose”.

Annual figures released by Ofcom in July showed that YouTube is now the second most-watched media service in the UK behind the BBC and ahead of ITV.

The regulatory body said in its report, Transmission Critical: The Future of Public Service Media, that the Government should bring forward legislation to help “ensure” that public service media content is “prominent and easy to find” on online platforms and “on fair commercial terms”.