MPs call for youth visa scheme to create closer relationship with EU post-Brexit

More than 60 Labour MPs and peers are pushing for a post-Brexit youth mobility scheme with the EU, adding to growing pressure on the government to rethink its approach to cross-Channel relations.

In a letter to Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, 62 MPs and 11 peers called for a "new and bespoke youth visa scheme" for UK and EU citizens under 30. This move aligns with EU proposals and Keir Starmer’s broader strategy of resetting the often-fraught relationship with the bloc.

The proposal suggests a potential shift in Labour's Brexit policy, pushing the importance of facilitating cultural exchange and opportunities for young people in the wake of the UK's departure.

The letter’s signatories argue that such a scheme would benefit both British and European youth, fostering closer ties and addressing some of the challenges posed by Brexit.

The government's response to this internal pressure, and the EU's willingness to engage, will be key to determining the future of youth mobility between the UK and Europe.

Ministers have so far resisted calls for a youth mobility scheme, with opposition to a return to freedom of movement one of the Government’s “red lines”.

Asked on Wednesday whether such a scheme was off the table, Chancellor Rachel Reeves told LBC: “Those discussions with our colleagues and allies in the European Union are ongoing at the moment.

“We made a clear manifesto commitment to bring down net migration and for no return to free movement within the European Union.

“It is important that we determine who comes into our country and those things are not up for negotiation.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Ursula von der Leyen in front of UK and EU flags ( PA )

In their letter, the MPs and peers said any youth mobility scheme should be in line with the UK’s existing arrangements with countries such as Australia and Canada, with a time limit on visas and a cap on numbers.

They said: “A bespoke scheme would extend new cultural, educational and economic opportunities to young people in the UK without returning to free movement.”

The group also called for deeper collaboration with the EU on defence, a deal on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures to reduce border checks on food products, both of which are in line with Government policy, among other suggestions.

Andrew Lewin, Labour MP for Welwyn Hatfield and one of the signatories of the letter, said: “The Government committed to a stronger partnership with the EU in our manifesto. We have a mandate for change and a chance to strike a deal to reduce the burdens on business and be a catalyst for economic growth.

“Many assumptions about global trade have been thrown into doubt in recent weeks.

“What is certain is that the UK will be in a stronger position if we can negotiate a closer deal with the EU, which remains our single largest trading partner.”

The letter comes as Sir Keir prepares to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday ahead of a UK-EU summit planned for May 19.

The MPs said next month’s summit “creates a significant opportunity to build a stronger, safer country and for our European partners to strengthen their own prosperity and security”.