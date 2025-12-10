Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yorkshire Water is set to lift its hosepipe ban for millions of customers this week, following a significant recovery in the region's water resources.

The utility was the first major provider to impose such restrictions in July, amidst a severe drought that gripped much of England after its driest spring in over a century and a record-breaking summer.

Reservoir levels have now surged to 91.6 per cent, a dramatic increase from their lowest point of just 30.6 per cent. Similarly, the Hull aquifer has rebounded to 77 per cent, up from 49 per cent at the end of November, thanks to recent rainfall.

This recovery means overall water resources, encompassing reservoirs, rivers, and groundwater, are currently above average for this time of year, standing at 85.1 per cent.

Consequently, the restrictions will be removed for 2.3 million households starting Wednesday, Yorkshire Water confirmed.

The hosepipe ban alone is credited with conserving approximately 3.1 billion litres of water, equivalent to 33 days of Sheffield’s average consumption.

The company highlighted that its comprehensive drought management plan, which included the restrictions, the repair of 15,000 leaks, securing drought permits for abstraction, and an efficient water transfer system, prevented levels from plummeting to a critical 17.6 per cent.

open image in gallery Yorkshire, which declared drought status in June, is showing good signs of recovery ( PA Wire )

As it was, 22 reservoirs dropped to below 20 per cent, including Scar House, Thruscross, Baitings and Broomhead.

Dave Kaye, director of water and wastewater at Yorkshire Water, said: “When restrictions were first introduced and the weather was warm, customer usage went down by 10 per cent, taking pressure off our reservoirs.

“Continuing those water-saving actions when we finally started seeing rainfall, as well as us making use of drought orders and permits, meant that our reservoirs could recover as much as possible – and it’s part of the reason why we’re able to end the restrictions earlier than we initially thought.

“While the restrictions are lifting it is important people continue to think about their water usage and consider using water wisely throughout the year, not just during periods of drought and hot weather.”

Much of England suffered from drought this year after the driest spring for 132 years, and a hot dry summer with record temperatures and repeated heatwaves.

But a recent surge in rainfall has helped many of England’s regions recover their water levels, even as it brought flooding to many parts of the country.

open image in gallery Yorkshire Water was the first major utility to impose restrictions on its customers in July, after much of England struggled with drought in the wake of the driest spring for more than a century and a record hot summer ( PA Wire )

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies, and other organisations, convened on Monday after November saw 149 per cent of the long-term average rainfall.

It said the Midlands had now moved out of drought status, after the East Midlands saw 218 per cent of the long-term average rainfall and the West Midlands had 185 per cent.

Meanwhile, the North West, which was the first to declare drought status in May, is now out of the recovery stage and back to normal.

The North East has moved from prolonged dry weather to drought recovery.

Yorkshire, which declared drought status in June, is also showing good signs of recovery, the group said, adding that officials will decide on moving status later this week.

The parts of Sussex served by South East Water remain in drought.

Even as the situation improves, the group said there still needs to be a typical rainfall until the end of March to avoid drought in some areas next year.