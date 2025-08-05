Major search launched after reports of body in ‘fast-flowing’ Yorkshire river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major search operation is underway in North Yorkshire after reports that a body was spotted in a river.

Police were called to the River Greta just after 2pm on Monday after a member of the public said they saw a body in the fast-flowing water near the Ingleton viaduct in Carnforth.

Search and rescue teams from the police and the fire service are working alongside helicopter teams and underwater search units to scour the river downstream towards Lancashire as the operation enters its second day.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who is “aware of someone who has not returned home after going to the river” to get in touch, adding “extensive enquiries” are ongoing.

“River searches are continuing today in the Craven area after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the river near Ingleton viaduct,” the force said in a statement.

“We’re also asking anyone to get in touch with us if they are missing anyone who may have gone to the river yesterday or know anyone who has not returned home.

“The searches follow a report made just after 2pm on 4 August, after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the fast-flowing water.

“Searches include police search teams, support from the National Police Air Service helicopter, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire and Humberside Police Underwater Search Unit, and volunteer search and rescue teams.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out with neighbouring forces for any reported missing people, and officers are now appealing to anyone who is aware of someone who has not returned home after going to the river, to get in touch.

“Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number NYP-04082025-0252.

“The search area is from Ingleton downstream towards Lancashire.”