Major search launched after reports of body in ‘fast-flowing’ Yorkshire river
Police were called to the River Greta on Monday
A major search operation is underway in North Yorkshire after reports that a body was spotted in a river.
Police were called to the River Greta just after 2pm on Monday after a member of the public said they saw a body in the fast-flowing water near the Ingleton viaduct in Carnforth.
Search and rescue teams from the police and the fire service are working alongside helicopter teams and underwater search units to scour the river downstream towards Lancashire as the operation enters its second day.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who is “aware of someone who has not returned home after going to the river” to get in touch, adding “extensive enquiries” are ongoing.
“River searches are continuing today in the Craven area after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the river near Ingleton viaduct,” the force said in a statement.
“We’re also asking anyone to get in touch with us if they are missing anyone who may have gone to the river yesterday or know anyone who has not returned home.
“The searches follow a report made just after 2pm on 4 August, after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the fast-flowing water.
“Searches include police search teams, support from the National Police Air Service helicopter, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire and Humberside Police Underwater Search Unit, and volunteer search and rescue teams.
“Extensive enquiries have been carried out with neighbouring forces for any reported missing people, and officers are now appealing to anyone who is aware of someone who has not returned home after going to the river, to get in touch.
“Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number NYP-04082025-0252.
“The search area is from Ingleton downstream towards Lancashire.”