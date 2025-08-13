Heat health alerts extended into next week during fourth summer heatwave
Heat health alerts have been extended into next week for much of England following the fourth heatwave of the summer.
The UK Health Security Agency said yellow warnings will now be in place in Yorkshire and Humber, the East and West Midlands, London, the South East and South West and East of England until 6pm on Monday, August 18.
The warnings mean significant impacts on health and social care services are possible due to high temperatures, including a potential rise in deaths among the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.
Alerts were previously due to end at 6pm on Wednesday.
