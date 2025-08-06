Boy, 7, left needing neck surgery after being mauled by XL Bully

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seven-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries which required surgery after being mauled by an XL Bully in South Yorkshire.

Police were called at around 8pm on Monday, 4 August, after the family dog attacked the child in the kitchen, causing injuries to his neck.

The XL bully, which had been registered, has since been seized by South Yorkshire Police.

It was one of 15 calls the police received that evening requesting assistance for emergency dog bites, or alerting the force to a dangerously out of control dog.

In another incident, a nine-year-old boy was mauled by their family dog, a Shih Tzu, at a house in Doncaster and suffered injuries to his ear.

XL bullies are required to be muzzled in public and owners are banned from breeding them (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a warning to parents, South Yorkshire Police said: “We understand the joy that pets bring to a home, and a child’s life, but as the school holidays are underway and children are spending more time at home and visiting friends, family and local parks, we are continuing to urge parents and owners to act.

“Any dog of any breed can bite and cause harm or fear. It is important that you understand your dog, it’s behaviour and ensure it has a safe space where it can be alone.”

At the end of December 2023, it became illegal to breed, exchange or advertise an XL bully dog. A month later, it became a criminal offence to own the breed without an exemption certificate.

The offence falls under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, where dogs can also be seized and euthanised for being “dangerously out of control”.

A Freedom of Information request by Radar shows 3,464 suspected XL bullies were seized in 2024.

They accounted for about half of the total 7,004 suspected banned or dangerous dogs seized by the 36 police forces that provided data.

Of the 33 forces with full data on euthanasia, 2,409 banned or dangerous dogs were put down last year, with XL bullies accounting for 1,275 (53 per cent) of them.