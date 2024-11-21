World’s tallest and shortest women meet for afternoon tea – and find plenty in common

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The world’s tallest and shortest women have met for afternoon tea in celebration of the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day.

Rumeysa Gelgi, a 27-year-old Turkish web developer, and Indian actress Jyoti Amge, 30, swapped stories and life experiences during their meeting at The Savoy hotel in London.

Ms Gelgi holds the Guinness World Record (GWR) for being the world’s tallest woman at 215.16cm (7ft 1in), while Ms Amge is the shortest woman at 62.8cm (2ft 1in).

“It was so amazing meeting Jyoti for the first time,” said Ms Gelgi.

“It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great.

“We do have things in common; we both love make-up, self-care, and doing our nails.”

open image in gallery Guinness World Records Editor-In-Chief with Jyoti Amge, shortest woman, and Rumeysa Gelgi, tallest woman, ( Michael Bowles/Guinness World Records/PA Wire )

Ms Amge said: “I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman.

“I’m delighted that I’ve met Rumeysa, she is so good-natured, and I felt very comfortable talking to her.”

Ms Gelgi has a rare condition called Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth and skeletal deformities – hers was only the 27th case ever diagnosed, and the first in Turkey.

She uses a wheelchair and can only stand using a walker for short periods of time but refuses to let her physical challenges hold her back.

open image in gallery Ms Gelgi has a rare condition called Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth and skeletal deformities ( Michael Bowles/Guinness World Records/PA Wire )

Ms Amge, who played Ma Petite in US TV series American Horror Story, has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

The pair have been honoured as Guinness World Record icons in the book’s 70th anniversary edition.

They feature alongside other GWR icons including Diana Armstrong, the woman with the longest fingernails, Sultan Kosen, the world’s tallest man, and disabled strongman Dave Walsh in Guinness World Records 2025.

GWR editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said: “Guinness World Records is all about celebrating differences, and by bringing together these two amazing, iconic women, they can share their perspectives on life with each other and also with us.

“The Guinness World Records icons are those record holders who truly embody the spirit of GWR.

“They come from all areas, from science and technology, sports and the arts and media, and are also those dedicated record holders who we see year after year.”