Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Home destroyed as emergency crews respond to ‘gas explosion’ in Nottinghamshire town

Residents in the area took to social media to report hearing a large bang on Saturday evening

Athena Stavrou
Saturday 12 April 2025 18:14 EDT
Comments
Emergency crews are responding after receiving reports about the incident on John Street, Worksop
Emergency crews are responding after receiving reports about the incident on John Street, Worksop (Google Maps)

Residents of a Nottinghamshire town have been left shocked after a house was blown apart in a gas explosion.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said its emergency crews are responding after receiving the first report about the incident on John Street, Worksop at 7.39pm on Saturday.

Images circulated on social media appear to show a terraced house almost completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the street.

Residents in the area took to social media to report hearing a large bang on Saturday evening.

A number of neighbours on social media described feeling like their own homes were shaking, with one person saying “I thought someone had drove into my front room”.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The fire service said it has “a number of appliances at an incident on John Street, Worksop.

“This is a gas explosion.”

Nottinghamshire Police posted on X: “We are currently at the scene of an emergency incident in John Street, Worksop.

“Please avoid the area until further notice. Further updates to follow.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in