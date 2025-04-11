Home destroyed as emergency crews respond to ‘gas explosion’ in Nottinghamshire town
Residents in the area took to social media to report hearing a large bang on Saturday evening
Residents of a Nottinghamshire town have been left shocked after a house was blown apart in a gas explosion.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said its emergency crews are responding after receiving the first report about the incident on John Street, Worksop at 7.39pm on Saturday.
Images circulated on social media appear to show a terraced house almost completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the street.
Residents in the area took to social media to report hearing a large bang on Saturday evening.
A number of neighbours on social media described feeling like their own homes were shaking, with one person saying “I thought someone had drove into my front room”.
The public has been asked to avoid the area.
The fire service said it has “a number of appliances at an incident on John Street, Worksop.
“This is a gas explosion.”
Nottinghamshire Police posted on X: “We are currently at the scene of an emergency incident in John Street, Worksop.
“Please avoid the area until further notice. Further updates to follow.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments