Man killed in explosion that destroyed house

A man has been killed after an explosion in a home in Worksop.

The victim, in his 50s, was pulled from the rubble of a house in John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday.

Despite efforts from paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

open image in gallery Emergency services at the scene in residential John Street ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

The terraced property was destroyed and “significant damage was also caused to neighbouring homes”, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The force launched an investigation to establish the cause of the explosion adding anyone who may have been in the area at the time is now accounted for.

One neighbour told The Independent: “I’ve been down to have a look, my daughter said someone had been killed - it’s awful.”

Courtney Charlton, 26, told the Nottingham Post: “I was in the bath with my newborn baby and felt like my windows got put through.

“It was that strong. My house shook that much. I got my partner to check and then I came down and saw everything and thought ‘oh my God’."

open image in gallery ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I have no doubt that this incident will have come as a shock to the community in Worksop.”

Multiple residents from in and around John Street were evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene and are being supported by our colleagues from Nottinghamshire County Council.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings added: “It is likely that the cordon and road closures will remain in place for some time as we carry out our investigations.

“I would also like to acknowledge the cooperation of local residents and thank them for their patience.”

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.