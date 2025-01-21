Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of working families in the UK will benefit from a new law granting additional paid time off for parents of babies requiring neonatal care.

The new entitlement addresses the hardship faced by parents forced to return to work while their newborns remain hospitalised.

This measure offers vital support, allowing parents to focus on their babies' health without the added pressure of work.

The government's move aims to alleviate the financial and emotional strain on families during a challenging time.

Who is eligible?

The leave is available to working parents of babies admitted to neonatal care within 28 days of birth, with a continuous hospital stay of at least seven days.

The Government added that like many measures included in its employment rights reforms, neonatal care leave will be a day one right, meaning it will be available to an employee from their first day in a new job.

What will the support look like?

The measures will allow eligible parents to take up to 12 weeks of leave, and pay if eligible, on top of any other leave they may be entitled to, including maternity and paternity leave.

When will it be approved?

Regulations to implement the change will take effect from April 6, subject to Parliamentary approval.

What has been the reaction to the change?

Employment rights minister Justin Madders said: “Parents of children in neonatal care have more than enough to worry about without being concerned about how much annual leave they have left or whether they’ll be able to make ends meet.

“This entitlement will deliver certainty to them and their employers, setting baseline protections that give them the peace of mind to look after the one thing that matters most – their newborn baby.”

open image in gallery

Catriona Ogilvy, founder of The Smallest Things charity, said: “The Smallest Things is delighted to see neonatal leave and pay move one step closer to being available to thousands of parents whose babies are born sick or premature.

“The stress and trauma experienced by families during a neonatal stay cannot be underestimated. In an instant, their world is turned upside down. No parent or carer should be sitting beside an incubator worrying about pay or work.”