Thousands spend second night without power after Storm Floris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of customers have spent a second night without power after Storm Floris swept in on Monday.

Tens of thousands of people were left without power after high winds earlier in the week, which reached speeds of up to 90mph.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution said that as of 8.30am on Wednesday, 68,000 customers have been reconnected.

Work continues to reconnect a further 3,900 customers who are still without power.

The company said that hundreds of engineers have been out on the network since first light on Wednesday morning working to reconnect homes.

It said that 95% of customers who lost supplies due to Storm Floris have been reconnected.

Andy Smith, SSEN’s director of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said late on Tuesday: “Storm Floris has been unusually powerful, especially for a storm at this time of year.

“It’s brought down many trees that have endured several previous storms, and it’s caused some network damage.”

He added: “I’d like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience while we go about this massive task; we’re doing our best to give people realistic, informed estimates of when we’ll get their power back on.

“I’m also grateful to the teams from our contract partners and other network operators for supporting our effort.”

An amber weather warning was in place for an area stretching from the central belt to northern Scotland for much of the day on Monday while the rest of the country was covered by a yellow weather warning.

The storm also caused significant disruption to Scotland’s rail network.

Network Rail said teams have been working “tirelessly” to repair damage to infrastructure such as overhead lines and to clear fallen trees and debris from the tracks.

The storm also led to delays in exam results being delivered to pupils in some island communities on SQA results day on Tuesday.