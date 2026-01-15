Work continues to prepare property where Andrew is reported to be moving

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Work is continuing to prepare a property on the Sandringham Estate where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reported to be moving.

A 6ft wooden fence has been put up around a section of Marsh Farm in Wolferton, Norfolk, where the hedge is thin.

A light was on in an upstairs room of the main house on Thursday and people could be seen inside the building.

A digger was working in the grounds and a workman could be seen walking to and from an outbuilding.

The property has been empty for several years and is being renovated to make it habitable before Andrew is expected to move there, according to a report in The Sun.

Marsh Farm is around two miles from the King’s Sandringham House.

Andrew has been forced to give up his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, after an outcry when it emerged he had been paying a peppercorn rent for the property.

The former prince was stripped of his titles last year after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl.

The memoir, which gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, includes allegations against a number of other individuals including Andrew.

The book details previous claims that she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17.

Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her.