Young women and teenagers are paying out for taxis due to fears they will be harassed if they walk home or use public transport, according to new research.

The study, by Plan International UK, warns they are effectively facing a “safety tax” as it revealed around six in 10 young women take cabs home at least once a month due to anxiety about taking another route, especially at night.

Researchers at the global children and girls’ rights charity found young women aged between 14 and 21 are spending an average of £44 per month on taxis – or £528 a year – while 16 per cent reported paying more than £900 per year.

Jennifer, who did not provide her surname, told The Independent she uses taxis frequently when she is at home in London or at university.

“I spend £100 to £150 a month on cabs,” the 20-year-old added. “I generally take cabs after it gets dark. I have had quite a lot of bad experiences with harassment at university or in London.”

She voiced frustration at feeling like she has to pay to be driven home, explaining she endured a lot more harassment on the street as a young teenager than she does now.

“When I was with my mum at 13 or 14, we were walking hand in hand doing shopping and I had verbal harassment, unwanted comments or jokes men made, and whistling,” Jennifer said.

“They would comment on my breasts. Or ask ‘why are you wearing that?’, ‘Why are you not smiling? They were quite a lot older.”

The report found around three-quarters of the 1,000 young women polled admitted to sometimes or always choosing a lengthier route home in a bid to feel safe – with one in five lengthening their journey by more than 30 minutes each week.

Rose Caldwell, chief executive of Plan International UK, said: “Our survey highlights the enormous toll that sexual harassment and fear of violence is having on women and girls in the UK, forcing them to sacrifice time and money just to feel safer on their way home.

“We welcome the government’s ambitious pledge to halve violence against women and girls, but achieving this in the next 10 years will require tackling the issue across all parts of society.”

She called for ministers to roll out the Protection from Sex-based Harassment in Public Act 2023 and “effectively promote the legislation so everyone in society knows harassment is unacceptable”.

Ms Caldwell added: “Alongside this, it is vital that we tackle misogyny early in our schools. Women and girls deserve no less.”

Researchers found almost six in 10 young women and girls talk to someone on the phone to feel safer when walking in public spaces, while around a third hold their keys in their hands, and a third wear only one earphone.

Almost half said they avoid making eye contact with anyone they encounter, and a quarter wear shoes they can easily run in, such as swapping heels for trainers. Almost half share their location with friends or family.

Serena, a 17-year-old from Buckinghamshire, said: “It’s frustrating having to always turn my music down or not wear earphones at night – sacrifices I know lots of girls make just to feel safe.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Through our unprecedented mission to halve the level of violence against women and girls within the next decade, we will overhaul every aspect of society’s response to these appalling crimes.

“This begins with improving policing and the criminal justice system, relentlessly pursuing dangerous offenders and providing sustained support for victims.”