Woman found dead outside former cricket club
Greater Manchester Police says the body was found near the former Burnage Cricket Club in Burnage
A woman’s body has been found outside a cricket ground in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the unidentified body was found near the former Burnage Cricket Club on Brookthorpe Avenue, Burnage, around 3pm on Monday.
The force said officers are attempting to identify the woman and a Home Office post-mortem examination has been authorised.
The police have not yet confirmed whether the death was suspicious.
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “We are investigating after the body of a woman was found near Brookthorpe Avenue, Burnage, at around 3pm on Monday 5 May.
“Officers are working to identify the woman and a Home Office post-mortem has been authorised.
“Anyone with information should call us, quoting log 1867 of 5/5/25.”
This is a breaking news story, more follows...
