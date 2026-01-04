Mother and daughter ‘washed away’ in deadly sea incident named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage girl who remains missing after being “washed away” in Withernsea has been named as 15-year-old Grace Keeling by Humberside Police, who said her mother died in the same incident.

The body of Sarah Keeling, 45, was recovered from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast on Friday, while Mark Ratcliffe, 67, was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.

The police force said in a statement: “Following reports of concerns for safety for people in the water in Withernsea, with the permission of the family, Humberside Police can now confirm that a mother and daughter, 45-year-old Sarah Keeling and 15-year-old Grace Keeling, were involved in this tragic incident, alongside 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe, a member of the public who died trying to assist with the rescue.

“The bodies of Sarah Keeling and Mark Ratcliffe were recovered on the evening of Friday, January 2 2026. Searches are still ongoing to locate Grace.

“Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

open image in gallery Family handout picture provided by Humberside Police of Mark Ratcliffe

Mr Ratcliffe’s family paid tribute on Sunday, saying he was a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others”.

“So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone,” they added.

“You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever.

“A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.

“Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”

Humberside Police said they were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.

Mr Ratcliffe was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.