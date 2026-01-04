Family pay tribute to ‘selfless hero’ who died trying to save two people from sea in Yorkshire
Body of 45-year-old woman was also recovered, police say, while searches continue for remaining missing person
A man who died trying to save two people stuck in the sea off the East Yorkshire coast has been named by his family, who called him a “selfless hero”.
Mark Ratcliffe, 67, was pulled from the sea near Withernsea on Friday after being found unconscious in the water. He was later confirmed to have died.
In a tribute, his family said Mr Ratcliffe was "a true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others".
“So many lives are now shattered that you're gone. You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever,” they added.
“A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for. Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”
The body of a 45-year-old woman was also recovered, Humberside Police said, while searches continue for the one remaining missing person.
The alarm was raised just after 3pm on Friday, sparking a major search, led by HM Coastguard, with assistance from the RNLI, Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue.
Darren Stevens, who lives in the area, told the BBC he had witnessed lots of emergency vehicles and crews near the beach.
He also said it had snowed earlier and that the conditions were “bitter” and “freezing”.
“It’s not a good place to be in the sea,” he added.
