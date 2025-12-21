Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter solstice is here and it’s a spiritual experience for costumed revelers at Stonehenge

The winter solstice is when the sun makes its shortest, lowest arc, but many celebrate it as a time of renewal

Winter solstice marked by magical sunrise celebrations at Stonehenge

Thousands of people cheered and danced around Stonehenge as the sun rose over the prehistoric stone circle Sunday, the winter solstice.

The crowds, many in costume, gathered before dawn, waiting patiently in the dark and cold field in southwest England.

Some sang and beat drums, while others took time to reflect among the huge stone pillars.

Many make the pilgrimage to the stone circle every summer and winter and consider it a spiritual experience.

The ancient monument, erected between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago, was built to align with the movement of the sun on the solstices — key dates in the calendar for ancient farmers.

People celebrate the Winter Solstice sunrise celebrations at Stonehenge, a world-famous prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain, England, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025
People celebrate the Winter Solstice sunrise celebrations at Stonehenge, a world-famous prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain, England, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 (AP Photo/Anthony Upton)

Sunday is the shortest day of the year north of the equator, where the solstice marks the start of astronomical winter.

It’s the opposite in the Southern Hemisphere, where it is the longest day of the year and summer will start.

The winter solstice is when the sun makes its shortest, lowest arc, but many celebrate it as a time of renewal because after Sunday, the sun starts climbing again and days will get a little longer every day until late June.

People celebrate the Winter Solstice sunrise celebrations at Stonehenge, a world-famous prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain, England, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025
People celebrate the Winter Solstice sunrise celebrations at Stonehenge, a world-famous prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain, England, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 (AP Photo/Anthony Upton)

