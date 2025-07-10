HMRC issue winter fuel payment scam warning after thousands targeted
Fraudsters have been targeting vulnerable people using texts and phishing websites
People have been urged to beware of scams linked to winter fuel payments after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) received more than 15,000 reports of bogus activity last month.
HMRC received a total of 15,100 reports of bogus activity in June, with fraudsters targeting vulnerable people using texts and phishing websites.
Now, the revenue body is urging people to watch out for suspect communications and to report them – phone calls, emails or texts – via gov.uk.
Last month, HMRC acted to remove 4,600 fake websites linked to winter fuel payments.
HMRC will never contact people by text to claim winter fuel payments or request personal information.
Anyone who is eligible for winter fuel payments will receive them automatically without having to make a claim, it said.
HMRC added that any recovery of the payment for pensioners whose total income is over £35,000 will be collected via pay as you earn (PAYE) or self-assessment, dependent on how the person pays tax on their income.
Kelly Paterson, HMRC’s chief security officer, said: “Don’t be fooled by these attempts by scammers to take your money or access your personal information.
“Never let yourself be rushed. If someone contacts you saying they’re HMRC, wanting you to urgently transfer money or give personal information, be on your guard. If a phone call, text or email is suspicious or unexpected, don’t give out private information or reply, and don’t download attachments or click on links.
“I’m urging people to be alert to scams relating to winter fuel payments and to report any suspicious texts, phone calls or emails to HMRC.”
Winter fuel payments were previously linked to pension credit, with the Government arguing that this would help to balance a “black hole” in public finances.
But in June, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that nine million pensioners will receive the payments this winter as pensioners in England and Wales with an income of £35,000 or less per year benefit.
Ms Reeves said in June that the Government had “listened to people’s concerns” about the decision to limit the payment last winter.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments