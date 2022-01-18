How can I claim Winter Fuel Payment and when is the deadline to apply?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winter fuel payment has changed. After the government’s decision to cut eligibility for the payment to just the poorest pensioners last year, they have now expanded the criteria for who can receive the payment once again.

While not all pensioners will receive the payment this winter, eligibility has been expanded so two thirds will receive the £200-300 payment to help towards cold weather heating costs.

Last winter, only those in receipt of pension credit would receive the payment. But now, all pensioners with an income of or below £35,000 will receive it.

The Treasury said the new threshold is “well above the income level of pensioners in poverty and is broadly in line with average earnings, balancing support for lower income pensioners with fairness to the taxpayer”.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said “tough decisions” need to be made (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ministers estimate the change will cost the taxpayer £1.25bn in England and Wales, saving around £450m compared to when the winter fuel payment was universally available.

The Treasury has not yet set out how it will pay for the uplift, but has insisted the costs will be accounted for at the autumn budget.

How to receive the winter fuel payment

The payment of £200 per household, or £300 per household where there is someone over 80, will be made automatically this winter, meaning no pensioner will need to take any action in order to receive the payment.

Those with incomes above the £35,000 threshold will see the payment automatically recovered via HMRC, or they have the option to opt out.

When is the deadline to apply for the winter fuel payment?

There is no deadline to apply for the winter fuel payment, as the benefit will be paid out automatically to all pensioners.

However, there will be a deadline to apply to opt out of the payment if you earn above the £35,000 threshold. The deadline, and details of how to apply, are yet to be announced by the government.