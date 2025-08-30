Boy, 12, dies after falling over in park recreational grounds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling in a recreational grounds in Cheshire, police have said.

He was found seriously injured by Cheshire police on Friday evening after falling from park apparatus in Wharton Recreation Ground, near Ledward Street in Winsford, after they were notified by North West Ambulance Service.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics who treated him at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added. Police are appealing for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward as part of ongoing enquiries.

Detective Sergeant John Rhodes, of the protecting vulnerable people investigations unit called the incident “deeply tragic”.

He said: “This was a deeply tragic incident involving a very young victim and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy who sadly died at the scene.

“As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have been in or around the Wharton Recreation Ground area just off Ledward Street in Winsford at around the time of the incident and saw anything that may aid us in our enquiries, to please get in touch.

“At this stage, I would also like to ask the public not to feed into any speculation, particularly on social media, as this remains an ongoing investigation.”

Police called for any information to be provided through the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting IML-216564.