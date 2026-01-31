Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Kate pays tribute to ‘connection between nature, creativity and craft’

Earlier this week, Kate made a private visit to The Arc, in Winchester, where she saw an exhibition on the artist William Morris.

The Princess of Wales made a private visit to see the William Morris exhibition (Ian Hodgson/PA)
The Princess of Wales made a private visit to see the William Morris exhibition (Ian Hodgson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to the “connection between nature, creativity and craft” following a visit to an exhibition celebrating artist William Morris.

Earlier this week, Kate made a private visit to The Arc, in Winchester, where she admired the Beauty of The Earth: The Art of May, Jane and William Morris exhibition.

In a post on Instagram from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account, the princess can be seen and smiling as she explores the gallery, including what appears to be a large textile featuring floral and leafy patterns.

Wrapped up warm against the January cold, the video shows Kate wearing a camel-coloured coat and trousers with a roll-neck jumper and an orange scarf.

Captioning the video, she paid tribute to the gallery’s staff writing: “My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester.

“It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible.

“The Beauty Of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft. C.”

In the comments, the gallery thanked Kate for her visit, saying it was “honoured” to welcome her.

Born in 1834, William Morris was a designer, craftsman and artist and is renowned for his distinctive textile patterns inspired by nature.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in