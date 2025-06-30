Fans camp out in Wimbledon ticket queue over ‘mini-festival’ weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennis fans have camped out for days to bag a spot at the front of the famous Wimbledon queue as the tennis tournament begins in south-west London.

Retired nurse Vicki Broad, 57, arrived on Friday morning, making her the first in line for Monday’s play – three days before the tournament got under way.

Ms Broad, from Swansea, told PA news agency: “We’ve been fifth and sixth previously but we’ve never been to the front of the before.

“We got here on Friday and thought, ‘Where is everyone?’

“We didn’t even notice we were at the front until someone came and sat down behind us.

“It’s a lovely thing to achieve but it’s been exhausting.”

With temperatures reaching the 30Cs over the weekend, she added: “The sun has been tough but we’re in the shade now.”

She was hoping to see world number three Carlos Alcaraz, but also planned to cheer on Mimi Xu, the British wildcard taking on Emma Raducanu on Court 1.

“She’s from Swansea, so we have to show our support,” Ms Broad added.

Nearby, dozens of Alcaraz fans from Spain and the US were camping out in matching red-and-yellow bucket hats ready to cheer on the defending men’s champion.

Maria Iniesta, 47, a physician from Madrid, queued with her husband, sister and three children aged 13, 16 and 18.

Now living in Houston, the family had travelled nearly 5,000 miles for a chance of securing Centre Court tickets.

“We’ve been queuing since Saturday,” she told PA.

“We’ve had air mattresses, sleeping bags – everything.

“For us the weather is fine because we’re from Spain but we live in Houston.

“It’s been funny to watch the British people sweating – it’s been easy for us.”

The Wimbledon queue has become a tradition unlike any other in sport, with hundreds lining up to buy on-the-day tickets to the tournament’s show courts, as well as grounds passes.

The park resembled a mini-festival by Sunday afternoon, with rows of tents, folding chairs and portable fans scattered across the grass.

One fan revealed that he told his boss he had a dental emergency so he could queue over the weekend.

The man, who did not want to be named, told PA: “I had to take drastic action – anything for a chance to see Alcaraz.

“Boss is none the wiser but I just need to make sure I don’t get caught on the fan-cam.”