Nuno Borges says Wimbledon blocked Portugal shirt as tribute to Diogo Jota

Portuguese number one Nuno Borges has said Wimbledon officials denied a request to wear a Portugal football shirt on to court in tribute to Diogo Jota, after the Liverpool star’s death in a car crash.

Instead he wore a black ribbon pinned to his hat during Friday’s third-round match against Karen Khachanov, but said his team had initially pushed for a more visible tribute.

“I know Wimbledon is usually not very flexible with attire,” Borges told the PA news agency.

“But I was told we could still do something to pay our respects for what happened, so I think it was a nice gesture.

“He was a great footballer. It was a tragedy.”

Borges, who lost a five-set thriller, said his agent contacted Wimbledon about the idea of wearing a Portugal shirt, and even tried to source a white version to comply with dress rules, but it was not approved.

“We initially talked about getting a full jersey to walk on court,” he said.

“I even tried to find one in white, but it was turned down, so we ended up doing something a little smaller.”

Asked if Wimbledon should have allowed the shirt, he said: “I think that’s what makes Wimbledon special and different from every other Slam, so I really don’t know.”

Wimbledon relaxed its 148-year-old dress code in light of Jota’s death, allowing players to wear black ribbons or armbands.

Borges was among several players who did, including fellow Portuguese doubles player Francisco Cabral.

Cabral, who wore a ribbon on his shirt sleeve during a doubles match with Lucas Miedler, said: “Yesterday the idea of wearing a black strap came up – that was not allowed.

“I asked for permission to use the black ribbon and they let me play with it.”

He described it as “an honour”, adding: “It was not for the best reason – he was an inspiration not only for me but for the country in general.

“He made so much in the sport and conquered so much in my life. If I helped 1% for the family I will be super happy.”

Cabral and Miedler lost their second-round match in straight sets to Czech pair Petr Nouza and Patrik Rikl.

Wimbledon’s dress code has long restricted visible colour on court, and tributes are rarely granted.

The gesture marked a rare moment of flexibility from organisers, after the deaths of Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who were killed in Spain while travelling to catch a ferry to England.

British doubles player and Liverpool fan Neal Skupski had also taken a black armband for his match on Thursday, but opted not to wear it after learning of the death of his grandmother shortly after coming off court.

He said he may wear one “in the next couple of days”.