Music lovers rally for end-of-season festival despite heavy rain

Festivalgoers attending one of the final events of the summer season were forced into wet weather gear as heavy rain caused by the tail end of Hurricane Erin continued to impact parts of the UK.

A sell-out crowd of 13,500 withstood persistent downpours and increasingly muddy conditions to watch performers appearing at the End Of The Road Festival in Wiltshire on Saturday.

The annual music event, now in its 19th year, showcases a mix of indie-rock, folk and alternative artists.

Headliners at this year’s festival include British popstar Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – and US folk-rock act Father John Misty, who were appearing on the main Woods stage on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory and Canadian DJ Caribou were top of the bill on Thursday and Friday.

Other performers at the festival, which showcases emerging talent alongside established acts, include Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys, due on the Garden stage on Saturday, and Leeds-based synth-pop outfit Adult DVD appearing at The Folly on Sunday.

More than 100 live music performances featuring artists from across the world also include Malian singer/guitarist Vieux Farka Toure, son of the internationally renowned musician Ali Farka Toure, and jazz multi-instrumentalist Takuya Nakamura, originally from Japan.

End Of The Road has five music stages as well as a Talking Heads arena hosting a comedy and literature line-up, this year featuring British comedians Adam Buxton, Grace Campbell and Stewart Lee, although surprise shows and one-off collaborations are usually among the highlights for festivalgoers.

The four-day gathering is held at the Larmer Tree Gardens and is running from August 28 to 31, the final weekend of meteorological summer.

Sunny spells on Thursday and Friday were overtaken on Saturday by the unsettled weather conditions, caused as the remnants of Hurricane Erin in the North Atlantic were subsumed into a low-pressure system tracking north-eastwards across the UK.